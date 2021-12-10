When Carol Nance saw “Chattanooga’s Neediest Cases,” she knew that she had to bring that kind of lifechanging assistance to Calhoun.
“I saw the hundreds of $25 donations and less, as well as anonymous gifts of $500 or more, sent each season to Chattanooga, and I know we can do some amazing things here in Gordon County as well,” said Nance, Owner and CEO of Nance Industries. “We hope you join us in lifting up others who are facing devastating hardships.”
Gordon Gives seeks to offer once-in-a-lifetime assistance to those whose need it. The intention is to help to alleviate immense hardships that cannot be helped by already-existing community organizations.
“Gordon Gives is not about changing a moment, it’s about changing lives,” said Chris Hayes, Director of Donor Relations and Strategy at United Way.
Every applicant is thoroughly vetted to ensure that the people receiving help are actually in need and that all information they have given is factual and supported by evidence. Recipients are selected by a board put together by the Gordon Gives fund.
Every donation to Gordon Gives is used to help those recipients, who are community members that are facing a crisis and need help to get through difficult times. 100% of every donation goes into the fund.