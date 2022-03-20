Bellies were filled Saturday night as the return of the New Town Baptist Church Wild Game Supper saw several hundred served a meal of duck gumbo, venison, meatloaf, bison burgers, wild boar, domestic pork, smoked turkey and more.
As the 11th annual dinner wrapped up, guests filed into the NTBC sanctuary at 897 Newtown Church road, for worship and a word from a special guest.
Christian speaker and musician Chris McDaniel led a band that included Gordon County Probate Judge Richie Parker on guitar and vocals.
Following several worship songs, former Atlanta Braves first baseman Sid Bream shared stories from his life and baseball career.
Bream is best remembered by Braves fans for "The Slide" that scored the National League pennant clinching run to send Atlanta to the 1992 World Series.
"God has been using that for 30 years to allow me to go around and tell people about my faith in Jesus Christ," Bream said. "That's why I was out there ... not for any other purpose. It wasn't about me, it was about him."
Now a Christian-centered speaker, Bream spoke to the crowd about not only baseball, but also his love of the outdoors, namely bow hunting -- a sport that hasn't been very productive for him lately.
"I love my bow hunting," Bream said. "The last couple of years haven't been good."
Bream also spent a good portion of his time at New Town Baptist greeting fans, taking photos and signing autographs.