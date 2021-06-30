Inside today’s Calhoun Times, you’ll find an additional eight page insert with this year’s Women’s World special section.
Section C of today’s paper spotlights several female-led businesses and covers a wide variety of women-specific topics.
For example, on page C2 you can read about Uptown Health and Wellness, 201 N. Piedmont St., where owner Leiah Silvers not only helps people reach their health and fitness goals with personalized consultations, but also offers specialized food and drink items for those with unique nutritional needs.
A story on page C5 spotlights Fairmount’s Willow and Twine, 150 N. Ave., where local artist Wanda Gentry has been hand-selected and sourcing items of community interest, including local art and antiques and household decor.
Read about local real estate agency owner Hanna Pate on page C6, whose more than two decades of experience in the area market has been helping clients navigate the wild market over the past several years. Whether it’s buying or selling existing homes, new construction or finding a long-term or temporary rental solution, Pate continues to adapt her business in an uncertain world.
Flip through to page C7 if you’re interested in seeing some friendly faces of the furry kind, as we spotlight the brand new Bark Avenue, 234 King St. A full service grooming and boarding business, owner Kayla Brannon says Bark Avenue offers all the traditional haircuts, nail trimmings and both long and short term boarding options.
Scattered throughout, you’ll also find a variety of female-specific topics, including career, exercise, nutrition, haircare and parenting.