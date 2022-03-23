Wednesday’s print edition of the Calhoun Times includes our annual Heritage section, a collection of six sections focused on various areas of the Calhoun-Gordon County landscape: healthcare, industry, business, community, religion and education.
In these sections today, readers will find in-depth reporting that looks back on what was a challenging year, to say the least, while also looking ahead at what’s to come.
This year’s combined 20-page Medical section (C & D) covers a variety of topics, including a local comparison of two pandemics, Then & Now photos of local medical facilities, as well as information from our local medical care providers.
In the 12-page Industry section (E), read about an unprecedented year of industrial growth, as well as a recap of the local poultry industry battle. Also learn more about what’s new with many area companies.
Our 14-page Business (F) section recaps a year of historically low unemployment and historically high sales tax collections, a Q&A with Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson, our annual Vanishing Georgia photo collections, as well as a recap of some of the new businesses in town.
The 12-page Community section (G) has features on the Area Agency on Aging, a recap/look forward of issues facing local government, a feature on the P.U.L.L. Movement, an update on local municipal projects, a feature on the new Hero Agricultural director, and a column from Times reporter Cat Webb.
For our eight-page Religion section (H), you’ll find six pages that include Then & Now photos of a pair of downtown churches celebrating 170 years in 2022, as well as features on the Ministerial Alliance, and the new Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church pastor.
Finally, our six-page Education section (I), features an update on the progress being made at the new Calhoun Early Learning Academy, a Q&A feature the city and county school superintendents, a feature on the Child Advocacy Center, and a preview of upcoming county schools renovations.
The 71-page Heritage edition is included in Wednesday’s print version of the Calhoun Times, and the content is available online at CalhounTimes.com.