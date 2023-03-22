Wednesday’s print edition of the Calhoun Times includes our annual Heritage section, a collection of six sections focused on various areas of the Calhoun-Gordon County landscape: healthcare, industry, business, community, religion and education.
In these sections today, readers will find in-depth reporting that looks back on what was a challenging year, to say the least, while also looking ahead at what’s to come.
This year’s combined 20-page Medical section (C & D) covers a variety of topics, including Calhoun native Tiffany Garigan’s take journey to spread brain injury awareness, Hamilton Health Care System’s progress on its new Calhoun Campus, a feature on AdventHealth’s Cath Lab, Atrium Health’s genetic disease testing, Harbin Clinic’s long history in Gordon County, and much, much more.
In the 12-page Industry section (E), read about a variety of updates from several of Gordon County’s major manufacturers, as well as a photo update on a host of recent major industrial logistics and manufacturing facilities.
Our 14-page Business (F) boasts a Q&A with Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson, a comprehensive two-year sales tax collections table, a feature of Stroll’N’Shine Car Wash and its owner, as well as a recap of some of the new businesses in town, and more.
The 14-page Community section (G) has features of Northwest Georgia non-profit Specially Gifted, a local Census snapshot, photos of recent library activities, a local guide to historical research, our annual Q&A with Calhoun and Gordon County administrators, a guide to local dog-friendly spots, and an update on plans for the Oostanaula School Community Club.
For our eight-page Religion section (H), you’ll find a feature on local non-profit Wilderness Outdoor MENistry, photos from several outdoor religious-based worship and giving events in Gordon County last year, as well as a feature on Pastor Drew Startup and his new podcast project.
Finally, our six-page Education section (I) our annual Q&A with city and county school superintendents, photos from the Chamber’s Youth Leadership session so far, an update about student opportunities at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and more.
The 76-page Heritage edition is included in Wednesday’s print version of the Calhoun Times at no additional cost, and the content is available online at CalhounTimes.com.