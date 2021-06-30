A pair of fireworks shows headline a weekend of Gordon County Independence Day celebrations.
On Saturday, July 3, a free public fireworks show is scheduled to fill the sky in southern Gordon County.
Southern Heritage Barns, 2236 Rome Road, is hosting its annual fireworks show.
The fireworks display is scheduled to being around 9:30 p.m. Big Shots Firework will have charge of the permitted display.
This year's display is the fifth annual for Southern Heritage Barns, according to owner Adam Parson.
Skies will once again light up Sunday night, July 4, as the annual Star Spangled Celebration makes its return after a year off due to COVID-19 in 2020.
An evening of festivities are set for the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road.
Gates to the event are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., with concerts and activities beginning at 6 p.m. and this year's fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Parking lots being to open at 4:30 p.m., with the best view of the fireworks display being inside the fairgrounds, according to organizers. There will be three parking lots open for this year's event.
The Mohawk Stage will feature country singer Nashville's Jess Kellie Adams & Band. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
North Georgia's Hooch Holler will perform a mix of southern rock, country, blues and original music at 6:15 p.m. ad again at 7:45 p.m.
Also performing shows of magic and illusion throughout the evening will be Mike Frisbee on the Midway Stage.
Anyone experiencing illness symptoms are asked by organizers to please be considerate and stay home.
Coolers are welcome but subject to being checked at entry, as the fairgrounds remain an alcohol free venue.