Inaugural Miss Phoenix Pageant set for Aug. 27

The Sonoraville Touchdown Club will host its inaugural Miss Phoenix pageants later this month, with registration now open.
Set for Saturday, Aug. 27, the pageants are open to Belwood, Fairmount, Red Bud and Sonoraville students pre-K through high school.
Pageants will be held at Red Bud Middle School, 821 Hunts Gin Road. Elementary pageants begin at 5 p.m. with check-in by 4:30 p.m. Middle and high school pageants begin at 7 p.m. , with check-in by 6:30 p.m.
Event admission is $5 per person, and free for children under three. No more than one person per contestant will be allowed backstage.
Dress for contestants includes party or pageant or outfit of choice — a long dress for middle and high school. According to organizers, this is a local pageant with no rules on dress, makeup or other accessories, however, contestants are asked to stay within general age-appropriate guidelines.
Contestants will be judged on physical beauty, personality, poise, and outfit, with the judge’s decision is sealed and final, and scores will not be released. The beauty category winner will receive large crown, custom banner, and trophy. Runners-up will also receive trophies. Photogenic and Prettiest category winners will each receive an award.
Optional categories include prettiest eyes, hair, smile, and most photogenic. Photo must be received by Aug. 26 to be considered. Photo can be color or black and white, and can be emailed to sonoravilletouchdownclub@gmail.com.
Early entry deadline for all students is Monday, Aug. 22. A $50 for early entry is due by the Aug. 22, deadline, or fee increases to $75 for late entries the night of the pageant.