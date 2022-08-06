Inaugural Miss Phoenix Pageant set for Aug. 27

The inaugural Miss Phoenix pageants are set for Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Sonoraville Touchdown Club will host its inaugural Miss Phoenix pageants later this month, with registration now open.

Set for Saturday, Aug. 27, the pageants are open to Belwood, Fairmount, Red Bud and Sonoraville students pre-K through high school.

