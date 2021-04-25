In-person music returns to HAC with Pony Bradshaw April 29

The Harris Arts Center is excited to welcome patrons back for an in-person Acoustic Café on April 29, at 7 p.m.
For those unable to attend in person, this program will be presented Live on the Harris Arts Center's Facebook and Instagram pages.
There is a $5 cover charge for those attending in person, and reservations are encouraged due to limited seating. There will be no cover charge for this virtual event, but viewers will have the option to leave a donation to the performers through our PayPal virtual tip jar.
Performers for this event include Pony Bradshaw, Russell Cook, Joseph Blake Evans and Jeremy Guider.
James “Pony” Bradshaw lives in North Georgia with his family, where he writes songs, tends the yard and raises children.
After a long stint of being unsettled he arrived home in the southern Appalachian Mountains to do his life’s work. Russell Cook is a Gordon County native who currently lives with his family in Rome. Russell and his wife, Cameron, have worked together as the Little Country Giants for a number of years; his most recent project is the improvisational three-piece, Russell Cook and Sweet Teeth.
Russell trained as a painter at the University of Georgia and Georgia State – with additional study at the Atlanta Institute of Art and California College of Arts and Crafts – and works in a variety of visual media; he serves as Associate Professor of Art with tenure at Georgia Highlands College.
Joseph Blake Evans is Chairman of the Board of the Harris Arts Center, and has been involved in the performing arts for the vast majority of his life. He plays music tinged with blues, bluegrass, country, jazz, and old-time string band music. Evans is a UGA educated classicist and lawyer raised in Plainville.
Jeremy Guider is a singer and songwriter from Sugar Valley, Georgia. Guider became ] interested in music at the age of fifteen when he first began playing guitar. Both of his grandmothers were excellent singers and played a role in his growing passion for music. Of course, Hank Williams, The Stanley Brothers and The Beatles provided their share of influence to the growing musician.
Guider attended Berry College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. Guider plays guitar and mandolin with the Barbaric Yawps, a bluegrass group based out of Rome.
To reserve a seat or for more information, call the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599, Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m.-4p.m. or Friday 10 a.m.-2p.m.