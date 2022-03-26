It might not be the retirement she’d always seen for herself, but one trip to a local farm set a new path for former educator Anissa Mirtes.
Mirtes, who retired from teaching just last year, is now the Executive Director at local non-profit HERO Agriculture, an organization started by local veteran Mike Reynolds at his farm off Roland Hayes Parkway.
After being critically injured during a combat deployment to Iraq in 2009, Reynolds was forced to retire from the military, and had struggled to find his way back into civilian life.
Eventually he would start HERO Ag to help other veterans learn a farming trade by meeting them at their abilities and building a support structure around them as they learn.
The vision that Reynolds grew into an organization will now be partially the responsibility of Mirtes to take to the next level, and her background has groomed her for the task.
“I worked in Gordon County Schools for 29-plus years as an elementary teacher,” Mirtes said. “I have taught all grades Kindergarten through fifth grade and spent a majority of my career at Tolbert Elementary School in Resaca.”
That teacher’s heart, paired with a personal understanding of the needs of veterans led her to her newfound career.
“Throughout my career, I had a variety of opportunities to guide student teachers, lead professional learning classes at the local and state level, and mentor beginning teachers,” Mirtes said. “My husband Matt is a Marine veteran, and I have three adult children and we live in Calhoun. We are very active in Belmont Baptist Church and are working together to help other Veterans through HERO Agriculture.”
Now learning her way outside the classroom, Mirtes handles a variety of day-to-day activities to help the organization grow.
“My main role right now is to help organize activities and events. I am also working hard to help get the word out about HERO Agriculture through Facebook and Linkedin posts,” she said.
Sometimes Mirtes’ job description take her pretty deep into the lives of the veterans helped by HERO Ag.
“After taking a few online courses, I have learned how a veteran with a traumatic brain injury, PTSD, or other invisible wound, has to regain their independence in a world where their disabilities are not often recognized by others in their community. My role may sometimes be to attend appointments with these Veterans in order to advocate for their care.”
Her path to HERO Ag started with a friendship, according to Mirtes.
“My husband and I have been acquaintances of Mike’s for about 4 years. When Mike heard of my upcoming retirement, he asked if I would be interested in helping him with his non-profit organization,” Mirtes explained. “Matt and I visited Reynolds Farm in February 2021. After spending 5 hours on the farm, I knew that was where I needed to be following my retirement. I started volunteering on the farm in March and have been busy learning the ins and outs of farming ever since.”
With the Reynolds property always evolving to accommodate more of Mike’s vision of helping as many veterans as possible, the first task for Mirtes was to learn more about the property itself and farming in general.
“2021 brought many changes on Reynolds farm which afforded me the opportunity to learn about farming,” she said. “Through my time on the farm, I have gained knowledge of how to work with cattle, pigs, goats, and alpacas. I have also learned a little about fence installation and barn building.”
Mirtes says Reynolds has been pouring the knowledge he’s gained through his journey into her.
“Mike is a great teacher and is always looking for ways to help me learn,” Mirtes said. “Mike is very active and well known in our community and surrounding counties, so he has introduced me to many people who play various roles in his life. Mike is always looking to build partnerships with businesses as we work to improve the life of the Veterans we are helping.”
As for what’s next, Mirtes said there’s no shortage of happenings around the farm.
“We have plans to build a roof for a goat barn for two Air Force Veterans in Ellijay,” she said. “Due to many health issues, the couple got to a point where they needed a little extra help in finishing their barn. We hope the weather allows up to complete this project in March.”
Also in the plans is a new learning facility.
“HERO Agriculture also plans to build a Veteran Learning Center (located on Reynolds Farm) which will allow for a place to hold a variety of classes, including fruit and vegetable canning, beekeeping, organizational skills, as well as small/large equipment maintenance and repair.”
Mirtes says Reynolds always has ideas floating around in his head, and it’s her job to help prioritize and make a plan of action for making plans a reality.
“Mike has many ideas and goals for HERO Agriculture, however, we are new and trying to find where we are needed the most,” she said. “We are are currently preparing a strategic planning weekend with the Board Members, Mike and myself as a way to gain a better focus on where we go in the future.”
Right now, Mirtes says there are many ways members of the community can help HERO Ag’s mission.
“HERO Agriculture is looking for Veterans and mentors who want to join the program, including farmers, teachers, business leaders, etc.,” she said. “Mentors can be any one with the desire to help and no specialized training is necessary. If you know a Veteran who needs help with farming, please send them our way.”
HERO Agriculture’s sole revenue source is contributions, and they welcome contributions of any size. Donations can be made online, or by mail to HERO Agriculture, 1392 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, GA 30701.
For more information or to donate, visit HERO Ag online at heroag.com.