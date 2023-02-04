"I just believe God was with me.": How Sherree Thornbrough survived the unimaginable

Faith, strength, and determination: that is what it took for Sherree Thornbrough to survive unimaginable odds.
Since being bitten by a brown recluse spider back in May, Thornbrough’s life has been flipped upside down. While playing in the garden with her grandchildren, she scratched that innocuous bite. By that night, she was ill.
“I went to bed sick, and I don’t remember anything after that,” she said.
The next thing Sherree remembers is waking up in the ICU at AdventHealth Redmond in Rome. She had lost two months of her life, and she was lucky to be alive at all.
Her partner, Scott Quinn, has to tell the story of those two months for her. He was by her side the whole time, sleeping in hospital rooms and hotels to stay as close to Sherree as possible.
“I stayed in a hotel just a few minutes away so just in case they needed me, I could be there,” he said.
According to Quinn, Thornbrough just kept getting worse that first night, unable to keep anything down, her fever climbing and climbing. By the time she made it to the emergency room at AdventHealth Gordon the next afternoon, she was very unwell.
“They had no idea what was really wrong with her,” Quinn said. “They just didn’t know.”
Tests were run but, due to her rapidly-deteriorating condition, she was moved to the ICU at Redmond, where she remained for the duration. There, doctors did all they could do to keep her alive.
“It was just touch and go,” said Quinn.
Thornbrough had sepsis brought on by scratching her spider bite and that rapidly progressed to something called disseminated intravascular coagulation, a rare clotting disorder that led to blood clots all throughout her body.
“They told us a lot of people honestly do not survive this,” Quinn said. “And if they do survive this, there’s a very good change she could lose fingers and toes, or even possibly more.”
The only cure for DIC is blood thinners, but Sherree had to fight to be healthy enough to be put on those.
It took a long time, but Thornbrough began to recover. Once she was well enough, she was placed on blood thinners that resolved the DIC before it could get even worse. That meant her organs began to function normally again and the blood clots in her extremities were taken care of.
Nearly two months after she scratched that spider bite, Thornbrough woke up in the ICU. She was finally out of the woods.
“I just remember waking up and I felt like I was being crushed,” she said.
Thornbrough teared up as she talked about the next part, which she remembers well: when she woke up, feeling that crushing feeling, she recalls seeing an angel. As she cried in pain, she remembers that angel crying with her — never leaving the room.
“I just believe God was with me,” she said.
The DIC had done significant damage. Her hands and feet were dying, unable to survive the lack of blood flow. They had begun to succumb to dry gangrene.
“My hands were black and my feet were black,” she said.
That meant daily dressing changes to her wounds, which took up to four hours even with four nurses. That first day, Thornbrough said that her angel stayed with her, never leaving. That told her that there was a reason that she had survived.
“I just know that God has a purpose for me. I don’t know what it is yet, but He’s gonna use me,” said Thornbrough.
Sherree and Scott waited and waited to see just how much of her limbs would be able to be saved. The rest would have to be amputated — and it was important to care for her wounds to make sure that that was as little as possible. Sherree knew that the only way out was through.
“You have to suffer through that to get to the other side of healing,” she said.
Out of a horrible situation came a miracle in the form of a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina: they would not only perform the amputations, but they would also set Thornbrough up for future prosthetic use. Sherree’s doctor helped secure her a spot — the only person to be accepted that month.
Even after she was discharged from Redmond, she continued to deal with those wounds. For two months, Quinn and Thornbrough had to care for her wounds at home until, finally, they were able to get the amputation done there in Charlotte. It took seven surgeries, but now Sherree is on the other side of that, too.
“We were there about thirty days through those different surgeries and for her to heal enough,” said Quinn.
Thanks to that intervention, Thornbrough now has the opportunity to use prosthetic limbs. She’s already been walking — her first time on her prosthetic legs, she walked 44 feet, further than anyone had ever seen. Now, she’s up to over 200 feet, and she just keeps improving thanks to physical therapy and her near-supernatural determination.
“I’m not gonna give in or give up, because I can do this,” she said. “I believe I can do this. And people are praying for me to be well; it’s not just me praying and my family. It’s other people praying that I can get better and I can be what I was before.”
To help with her mobility while she’s relearning to walk, Sherree has also gotten herself a slick new power wheelchair thanks to a charitable organization called Friends of Disabled Adults and Children out of Atlanta, who provided it for free to help give her more independence. She’s named it Bumblebee, because it’s black and yellow just like the Transformer — and because she wants to be able to transform, too.
“Bumblebee transformed and used both his arms and both his legs and walked off, and I’m gonna be able to do that,” she said.
Thornbrough knows that her life has been irrevocably changed. She’s the first to admit that — but she also isn’t the type to lay down and give up. She has beaten remarkable odds and continues to, because Sherree Thornbrough knows she has years in front of her that are hers for the taking, years with her family, her grandchildren.
“I’ve got to be strong for them, to teach them that it doesn’t matter what happens to you, you’ve got to be strong and you’ve got to be faithful and you’ve got to work to get better. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. You can get better,” she said. “And if I can do it, you can do it.”
The community truly has come together to try and help Thornbrough and Quinn. Marica Johnson was moved enough that she set up a benefit for Thornbrough in early January, which ended up raising $25,000.
“Her outlook on life is the most amazing thing, the most inspirational thing I’ve ever listened to,” Johnson said.
There were so many people at that benefit, Johnson said, that her family members who volunteered to help with parking stayed busy the whole time — and that they completely sold out of food. And, she said, everyone she asked for help to put the whole thing together agreed without reservations.
“Nobody told me no,” she said.
Longtime family friend Donna McEntyre has also set up a Gofundme for Thornbrough. She was initially unsure about accepting the money — but is so grateful to those who have helped that she’s been giving out thank you notes that she relearned to sign herself.
“It’s just amazing how everybody’s stepped up,” Thornbrough said.
Anyone who wants to donate to help with Thornbrough’s “astronomical” medical bills can go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-sherree-thornbrough-get-new-hands-feet.
Those interested in mailing funds or dropping it off can send it to:
Greater Community Bank
Attn: Sherree Thornbrough Fund
305 W Belmont Drive
P.O. Box 579
Calhoun, Ga. 30703