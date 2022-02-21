Hughes named Legion Auxiliary Georgia Girls State nominee

Calhoun American Legion Georgia Girls State nominee, and Gordon Central junior Catherine Hughes (center) pictured with here with her mother and nominating teacher Renee Hughes (left) and Auxiliary representative Dr. Joann Meadows (right).
Gordon Central High School junior Catherine Hughes has been named Calhoun American Legion Auxiliary Georgia Girls State nominee.
This year's American Legion Auxiliary Georgia Girls State session will be held June 12-17, at Valdosta State University.
Hughes' nominating teacher is also her mother Renee, a social studies teacher at Gordon Central. Catherine's father is Alan Hughes.
According to the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia, the Girls State program offers training in the practical processes of self-government and good citizenship as practiced in a democratic society.
Each summer, around 20,000 young women participate in Girls State sessions across the America to study local and state government processes, in part by setting up their own miniature city, county, and state governments.
The girls (or "citizens") are divided into two political parties, allowing them to gain a special knowledge of how a two-party system operates by holding campaigns, debates, party rallies, elections, and legislative sessions.
Girls State has been conducting these lessons in citizenship for over half a century.