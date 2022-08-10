The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to closely monitor the current outbreak of monkeypox in the state. As of today, there are 625 confirmed monkeypox cases in Georgia.

Testing and vaccination are available in health districts throughout the state; however, vaccine supplies from the federal government remain limited.

