The Voluntary Action Center is always seeking volunteers and donations to support its activities in Gordon County. To learn more about current needs at the VAC, visit voluntaryactioncenter.org or call 706-629-7283.
Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 or 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment visit bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.\
New Foundations Development Inc. always welcomes donations of unwanted real estate for the building of new affordable housing for seniors and veterans. For more information, contact Program Manager Carol Hatch at 706-629-9183, or at nfdinc.org online.
Assured Hospice Care is currently seeking volunteers to visit with hospice patients in the Calhoun and Rome communities. Training is provided. Interested persons can call 770-387-9578 or visit www.assured-hospice.com.
PruittHealth Hospice in Rome and Calhoun is looking for people of vision and empathy who wish to make a difference in their community one person at a time. As a hospice volunteer, you will receive training and support for your role in helping those with life limiting illness to have quality of life during their last days. If you have a heart for others and wish to be of service, contact Marion LeRoy at 706-506-6592 or by email at MLeRoy@pruitthealth.com for the Rome office or Aspen Bray at 706-602-9546 or by email at AMBray@pruitthealth.com for the Calhoun office.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other public events in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Polk and Walker counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit www.redcross.org/nwga.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission GeorgiaCares program has multiple opportunities to fit various skills and interests to help those on Medicare, have loved ones on Medicare or simply want to help people with Medicare. Training, supervision and support provided. Work as part of a team and the hours are flexible. Call Northwest Georgia regional Commission GeorgiaCares at 1-866-552-4464, option No. 4 to learn more.
Pruitt Health Hospice is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to provide companionship and support for patients. No experience necessary. Call Chaplain George Nix for more information. 706-236-4704.