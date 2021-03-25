In a year like the last one, good deeds are worth more than ever and though 2020 was a year harder than almost any other in recent memory, goodness flowed freely in Gordon County.
Frontline workers, community members, educators, business owners, young people and everyone in between came together to take care of one another. Local organizations like the Voluntary Action Center and several local food banks saw record-breaking levels of involvement. Donations were given freely and enthusiastically whenever there was a need. Masks were made and given just as freely.
As soon as the first COVID-19 case hit Gordon County last March, there was an immediate response. By April 10, less than a month later, Because Calhoun Cares, a grassroots group made up of locally-owned restaurants and catering companies, had provided more than 600 free meals to healthcare workers and at-risk seniors afraid to leave their homes for fear of contracting the illness. The community donated more than $7,000 to a GoFundMe page for the group to get it started.
Later, on April 13, the Mohawk Home team donated more than 1,500 gowns and 1,000 face shields to first responders and healthcare organizations including Hamilton Healthcare System, AdventHealth Gordon, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun Police Department, Adairsville Police Department, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Department, Dalton Police Department and the Catoosa County Fire Department. Half of the donated masks and shields were made in Calhoun at Mohawk’s Marine Drive location.
Mask donations continued throughout April with three students — Johanna Moss, Will Moss and Allie Mason — producing and donating N95 masks to the United Way of Gordon County and its partner agencies. More than 2,500 additional masks were created and donated to AdventHealth Gordon later in the month by a group of 19 local women calling themselves the ‘Calhoun Mask Angels.’
Later, the Calhoun Mask Angels continued to make and donate masks to the local school systems, community members in need and the elderly.
Teacher James Morris, who works with Gordon County Schools in the G6 program, also worked to create and donate face shields and ear savers with the help of 30 other ‘makers,’ who put their skills in sewing and design together to get the work done. Morris said in an interview last year that he and his team were putting out 100 face shield and 200 ear savers a week to give to healthcare workers, free of charge.
Aside from donating necessary face masks and safety equipment, the community also worked to support organizations designed to care for its most vulnerable members, like the United Way of Gordon County and the Voluntary Action Center. Those organizations then funneled the funds straight back to those in need.
United Way of Gordon County launched a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund early in the year to provide resources to partner agencies, local churches and nonprofits that were assisting those impacted by the coronavirus. The earliest investments included $2,500 from their own reserves, $5,000 donated from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and $2,600 donated from Truist Bank.
At the Voluntary Action Center, contributions were especially high in May and June, when an anonymous donor decided to match dollar-for-dollar all donations they received up to $25,000. A large donation from myDOCTORplan in the amount of $10,000 meant the VAC received $60,000 to put toward its long-awaited dinner programs, community kitchen and thrift store.
Late in the year, AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Medical Services team raised more than $17,000 n cash and $4,000 in toy donations for children in Gordon County.
2021 is shaping up to be just as full of love and support.
In just the first three months of the year, the folks working with Christian Community Outreach (CCO) on its back-to-school program, which has historically provided backpacks and school supplies to hundreds of Gordon County children, have already begun collecting school supplies for this year’s fundraiser. The CCO clothing closet has also continued to thrive and will soon expand to three locations.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced in late January that it had raised approximately $250,000 in support of students from private donors, corporate gifts, grants, planned giving and an endowed fund. That money allowed many students to stay enrolled and on track despite the impact of COVID-19, according to GNTC President Heidi Popham.
Brittany’s Bears donated between 800 and 1,000 stuffed animals to local agencies for children in need in February, continuing a longstanding legacy of love left behind by the organization’s late founder and namesake Brittany Mincey.
At the Voluntary Action Center, community members have volunteered to serve hot meals to those in need through the long-awaited and largely donation-funded dinner program. Its community kitchen and thrift store also up and running again.
“We are so thankful and appreciative of the support,” VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said. “Everyone who made a contribution made a difference for families here in the county.”