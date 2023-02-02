Home Vegetable Garden Workshop Feb. 21 From staff reports Feb 2, 2023 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2023 Home Vegetable Garden Workshop is set for Feb. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spring will be here before you know it, which means it's almost time to start prepping those garden sites. This year's Gordon County Extension Office Home Vegetable Garden Workshop is set for Feb. 21, an annual event that aims to help locals get the most out of their home planting process. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m., at the County Agriculture Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, with the workshop concluding at noon. Topics include soil sampling, cultural practices, variety selection, and growing transplants, with UGA Extension Horticulturist Bob Westerfield as the featured guest.Registration for the class includes a $10 fee per participant, and pre-registration with payment is required to attend. "To receive a flyer, contact our office by phone at 706-629-8685 or email me at gbowman@uga.edu in order to receive more information," Gordon County Extension Coordinator Greg Bowman said. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Pilots survive crash landing at Calhoun airport New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Early Wednesday wreck leaves one dead Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.