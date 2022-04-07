Gordon County Agricultural Service Center STOCK

Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur.

 Blake Silvers

The Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, will host a Home Canning Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, April 20.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and topics will include pressure and boiling water canning, and food storage for safety quality.

Guest speaker Angelica Bridges from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in Bartow County will be the guest speaker.

Bring your pressure canner if you'd like it to be tested for free.

Lunch during the class will be provided, or bring your own. Pre-registration is required by calling 706-629-8685.

