Home Canning Lunch and Learn set for April 20 From staff reports Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, will host a Home Canning Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, April 20.The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and topics will include pressure and boiling water canning, and food storage for safety quality.Guest speaker Angelica Bridges from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in Bartow County will be the guest speaker.Bring your pressure canner if you'd like it to be tested for free.Lunch during the class will be provided, or bring your own. Pre-registration is required by calling 706-629-8685. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Gordon Record, April 2, 2022 Longtime Sheriff’s K9 passes away Calhoun Health Center evacuated due to fire hazard Arrest records from the April 6, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Italian restaurant, convenience store seek city loans for Wall Street locations Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.