Hill recognized with DAISY Award

Sarah Hill, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient.
This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Hill, a nurse in the medical-surgical unit at AdventHealth Gordon, received multiple nominations for the DAISY Award including the following words from a coworker: “We recently had a married couple admitted to the hospital, and they hadn’t seen each other for several weeks. Sarah and a coworker did some investigating to determine the couple’s favorite place to eat together. They then surprised them with a meal from their favorite restaurant and made it possible for them to eat together. I want to thank Sarah and everyone who came together to make this happen. Thank you for what you do for our patients on a daily basis.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.