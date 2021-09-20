Hill recognized with DAISY Award

Sarah Hill, RN, is the newest DAISY Award recipient at AdventHealth.

 AdventHealth Gordon

Sarah Hill, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient.

This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.

Hill, a nurse in the medical-surgical unit at AdventHealth Gordon, received multiple nominations for the DAISY Award including the following words from a coworker: “We recently had a married couple admitted to the hospital, and they hadn’t seen each other for several weeks. Sarah and a coworker did some investigating to determine the couple’s favorite place to eat together. They then surprised them with a meal from their favorite restaurant and made it possible for them to eat together. I want to thank Sarah and everyone who came together to make this happen. Thank you for what you do for our patients on a daily basis.”

If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.

To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.

