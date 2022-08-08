Highland Rivers management team participates in leadership training with internationally recognized author Linda Kohanov

Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas (left) and Linda Kohanov, internationally recognized author (right).

 Contributed

A group of more than 30 leaders from Highland Rivers Behavioral Health recently participated in a week-long leadership academy with Linda Kohanov, an internationally recognized author and pioneer of equine-facilitated human development.

The week-long training in Cartersville included all members of Highland Rivers’ executive leadership team and key agency program leaders, and focused on innovative leadership, relationships and non-verbal communication to foster social-emotional intelligence.

