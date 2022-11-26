High school students donate care bags for cancer patients at AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center

On Nov. 15, a group of nine Gordon Central High School students and three staff members delivered care bags to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments in the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center.

Back in September, pep captains met with athletic director Billy Shackleford to challenge students and staff at Gordon Central High School to go beyond just wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They proposed preparing care bags to deliver to cancer patients and together raised enough money to make twenty patient gifts and gift baskets to share with the cancer care team as well. Each gift basket also included handwritten notes of encouragement and hope.

