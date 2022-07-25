High school student donates book carts for cancer patients

(left to right) Shanna Guess, NP-C, Director of Oncology Services Lanell Jacobs, Medical Oncologist Mayur Mody, MD, Terrilyn Blackstock, NP-C and Grayson Campbell, a senior at Calhoun High School and newly named Georgia Distinguished Young Woman stand together in the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center.
Calhoun High School senior Graycen Nudd donated a book cart to the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center as part of her platform as Georgia’s Distinguished Young Woman, a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership, and talent in young women.
As an avid reader, Nudd had the idea to partner with several community organizations to help fund the purchase of several library book carts full of books to donate to worthy recipients throughout the community. Her first CAREcart focused on the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center as patients who are receiving infusions frequently spend several hours at a time at the center. The word, “CARE” in CAREcart is an acronym for Community Advocates for Reading Engagement.
“Books can provide comfort, inspiration, friendship and escape,” said Nudd. “And that’s something we don’t often get from spending time reading our phones.”
The CAREcart project has received ample support from the community including fitness studio Fit From The Core and several private individuals. The next CAREcart is planned for the Boys and Girls Club of Calhoun before school starts. Nudd also founded the Calhoun High School Book Club in 2021 to promote reading awareness and the enjoyment of reading. Nudd is the youngest member of the Calhoun Gordon County Literacy Council and serves as Student Government President at Calhoun High School where she is a member of the women’s trio, musical theater and drum major for the Calhoun High School Marching Yellow Jackets.
The AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center provides a comfortable and nurturing environment for cancer patients. With a dedicated team of fellowship-trained physicians, nurses, specialized nurse navigators and support staff, the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center provides whole-person, compassionate care to each patient.
“When I learned how long the patients are at the hospital for cancer treatment, I felt like a CAREcart would provide enjoyment and escape to the patients,” said Nudd.