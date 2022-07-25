High school student donates book carts for cancer patients

(left to right) Shanna Guess, NP-C, Director of Oncology Services Lanell Jacobs, Medical Oncologist Mayur Mody, MD, Terrilyn Blackstock, NP-C and Grayson Campbell, a senior at Calhoun High School and newly named Georgia Distinguished Young Woman stand together in the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center.

 Contributed

Calhoun High School senior Graycen Nudd donated a book cart to the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center as part of her platform as Georgia’s Distinguished Young Woman, a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership, and talent in young women.

As an avid reader, Nudd had the idea to partner with several community organizations to help fund the purchase of several library book carts full of books to donate to worthy recipients throughout the community. Her first CAREcart focused on the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center as patients who are receiving infusions frequently spend several hours at a time at the center. The word, “CARE” in CAREcart is an acronym for Community Advocates for Reading Engagement.

