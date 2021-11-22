Harvest Outreach to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need From staff reports Nov 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This year's Harvest Outreach Thanksgiving dinner for those in need will be to-go only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dalton American Legion. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northwest Georgia residents who don't have access to a meal this Thursday will have the opportunity to eat free thanks to a local nonprofit. Harvest Outreach Center will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Dalton American Legion Post 112, 1118 N Glenwood Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each year, Harvest Outreach tries to feed as many people as possible, reaching out to the elderly, handicapped and homeless, according to Shelia Reed, one of the event's organizers. "There are always people out there who can't cook for themselves," Reed said. "Meals On Wheels doesn't deliver during the holidays."Due to COVID-19, this year's event will be meals to-go only, according to Reed. Those in need will be able to pick up as many to-go plates as needed for their household. Visit harvestoutreachcenters.com or call 706-226-7995 for more information. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop SHS alum selected for Georgia Tech homecoming court Jackets score late to hold off Ware County Arrest records from the Nov. 17, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Christmas events kick off this weekend Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.