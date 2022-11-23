Harvest Outreach to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need From staff reports Nov 23, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 This year’s Harvest Outreach Thanksgiving dinner for those in need will be to-go only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dalton American Legion. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northwest Georgia residents who don’t have access to a meal this Thursday will have the opportunity to eat free thanks to a local nonprofit.Harvest Outreach Center will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Dalton American Legion Post 112, 1118 N Glenwood Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Each year, Harvest Outreach aims to feed as many people as possible, reaching out to the elderly, disables and homeless, according to Shelia Reed, one of the event’s organizers.“Anybody who has a need for a Thanksgiving dinner can pick a plate up, or several plates,” Reed said. “We’re looking out for our elderly and our handicapped this year, especially.”Meals will be pick-up only to make it easier and more efficient for volunteers. Those in need will be able to pick up as many to-go plates as needed for their particular household.“As Christians we just want to love everybody and makes sure everybody gets a good meal,” Reed said. “We don’t want anybody to suffer.”Reed said the group handed out 550 plates last year, and are preparing for up to 600 at this year’s event.Visit harvestoutreachcenters.com or call 706-226-7995 for more information. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now The Rocket gas station, Tameca's Kitchen aim for winter openings Arrest records from the November 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Chipotle still aims for winter opening, mid-December possible Chattanooga man indicted in fatal Sonoraville wreck Update: Cartersville man, 45, wounded in shoot-out with police early Thursday, now in the Bartow County Jail. Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.