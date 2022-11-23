Northwest Georgia residents who don’t have access to a meal this Thursday will have the opportunity to eat free thanks to a local nonprofit.

Harvest Outreach Center will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Dalton American Legion Post 112, 1118 N Glenwood Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

