Harry Potter Book Night set for Thursday

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will put on a magical family event — all muggles and wizards are welcome!
On Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., 212 S. Wall St., attendees will be guided through locations from the book (but be sure to mind the prefects) such as the Great Hall and the Charms classroom. Activities will include wand making, trivia, Tabletop Quidditch Pong, potion-making and more.
All are encouraged to dress in wizarding garb and participants will receive tokens that will represent their houses. And while you’re there, you might just make the acquaintance of one or two of the book’s iconic characters.
Refreshments will be provided, and so as to accommodate this huge event the Harris Arts Center will play host. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Leading up to the big shindig, the library will play eight spellbinding films at the library. The movie marathon concludes February 2nd when Harry will come into possession of three magical artifacts.
The movies will play on consecutive weekdays and will start at 3:30 p.m.
For more information please call or text the library at 762-219-9064. Kaytlyn Bohannon, our Young Adult Coordinator, will be orchestrating this exciting affair.