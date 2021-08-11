Harris Arts Center: Together again!

Together Again!
After more than a year apart, the Harris Arts Center is excited to welcome the community back to live, in-person performances, events, art exhibits, classes and concerts.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the staff, members of the Board, and other volunteers, prepared a photo collage expressing their desire to be Together Again as soon as possible.
Well, we are "TOGETHER AGAIN" and will celebrate that on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the community room of the Harris Arts Center.
New Executive Director, Miranda Bentley, will welcome patrons back to the Harris Arts Center and share our full schedule of events planned for the remainder of the year.
Posters with details about upcoming events, information on membership and volunteer opportunities, and tickets to performances will be available. Light refreshments will be served and admission is free.
The galleries will be open with the Visual Arts Guild’s current exhibit, as will the Art Market. Whether you are a regular visitor to this home of the arts in Gordon County, or checking us out to see what’s going on, we welcome you!