Harris Arts Center to host Acoustic Cafe April 27

Pony Bradshaw

 Contributed

Acoustic Cafe is back at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

Pony Bradshaw, John Buckner, Russell Cook and Jeremy Wells are prepared to entertain the audience in this popular Thursday night event.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In