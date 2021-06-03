Recently announced dates for the upcoming Harris Arts Center Theater Camp have been changed to an earlier date.
Theater Camp with Darlene Wright will be now offered for ages 6-16 with new dates running July 12 through 23, with performances on July 23 and 24. All campers will attend from 9a.m. to 4 p.m. during week one.
Week two, students will attend from either 9a.m.-noon or 1-4p.m., depending on their cast. Cost of theater camp is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members. Masks will be required during daytime camp, but will not be worn by campers during performances.
While rehearsing for “Aladdin Jr.” campers will learn the fundamentals of musical theater – acting, voice and dance. All students will be in the show, but auditions will be held prior to the first day of camp to determine roles. The show will be double-cast to ensure that every camper is given an opportunity to shine! Roles for males, females, singers and non-singers are available.
At the conclusion of camp, students will showcase a full scale production, complete with mics, costumes, lights and props. Registration for theater camp ends July 9.
Art Camp will still be offered at the Harris Arts Center June 14 through 18.
The camp will hold morning sessions from 9-11:30 a.m. for ages 7-9, and afternoon sessions from 1-3:30p.m. for ages 10-13.
Cost is $80 for HAC members and $90 for non-members. Masks for campers are optional.
Instructors, Toni Molleson and Mary Nell Podgorny have teamed up to bring both talent and experience to this year’s art camp. Students will explore the joy of creativity by experiencing drawing, painting and clay techniques. Those interested in art camp must register by June 10.
A 10% discount will be given to parents with multiple campers or who refer a new camper who registers. Parents may register by calling 706 629-2599.