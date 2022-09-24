Harris Arts Center presents watercolor workshop

“Iris Splendor” by Cheryl Riner Hodge

The Harris Arts Center is excited to welcome Cheryl Riner Hodge for a new Exploring Watercolor Workshop. Whether you are a beginner or an experience watercolor artist, this workshop has something for everyone.

The class will focus on botanical pieces; exploring color mixing and watercolor techniques to achieve the uniqueness that only watercolor can produce. Watercolor paper and the inspiration pieces will be provided; and for those who choose, a partially sketched piece to jumpstart the creative process.

