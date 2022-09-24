Harris Arts Center presents watercolor workshop

The Harris Arts Center is excited to welcome Cheryl Riner Hodge for a new Exploring Watercolor Workshop. Whether you are a beginner or an experience watercolor artist, this workshop has something for everyone.
The class will focus on botanical pieces; exploring color mixing and watercolor techniques to achieve the uniqueness that only watercolor can produce. Watercolor paper and the inspiration pieces will be provided; and for those who choose, a partially sketched piece to jumpstart the creative process.
This workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. will allow participants to leave or eat something they have brought with them. Cost of the workshop is $120 for nonmembers and $110 for members of the HAC. Registration is required by calling 706-629-2599.
Cheryl Riner Hodge is an accomplished artist from Georgia. She was born in Seattle, Washington, and grew up in Savannah, Ga. She has also lived in Japan, England, and New York. Her artistic career began while living in Charleston, S.C., and Augusta, Ga. Although her principal medium is watercolor, she enjoys pen and ink, acrylic and mixed media. Her work is filled with detail and punctuated with light and vivid color.
She finds inspiration in everything around her — people, places and things — and has been creating for over 30 years. She is an author and illustrator and teaches private art lessons. Her work can be found in many national and international private and corporate collections.
For more information on this class, call or stop by the Harris Arts Center.