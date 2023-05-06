Harris Arts Center offers kids' summer camps

The Harris Arts Center is pleased to announce our 2023 summer camps — Jr. Art Camp, Art Camp, Theater Camp Kids and Theater Camp.
Harris Arts Center camps have grown over the years and we are excited for the opportunity to expand all of our existing camps and add a new camp.
Art camps for ages 7 to 13 have been offered for many years at the Harris Arts Center. Classes are divided into sessions for 7 to 9 year olds and 10 to 13 year olds.
In 2022, Jr. Art Camp was added to give children ages 4 to 6 the opportunity to attend art camp. Samantha Altmann and Caitlin Gurrieri taught this four-day camp to a sold-out class of children.
This year, we have expanded both Art Camp and Jr. Art Camp to offer two sessions for each age group with hopes of reaching twice as many children from the community. Samantha Altmann and Caitlin Gurrieri are back as instructors for Jr. Art Camp and Vincent Hartell, current Art Instructor at Ashworth Middle School, is joining us for his first year as Art Camp instructor.
Our Theater Camp with Darlene Wright began in 2017. From the beginning, children ages 6-16 have been immersed in a two-week camp with each child participating in two full performances at the end of camp. Theater camp has grown in attendance each year with more than 50 children attending in 2022.
This year, we have made the exciting next step to offer a one-week Theater Camp Kids for ages 6 to 9 (Seussical Kids) and continue with a two-week Theater Camp for ages 10 to 16 (Little Mermaid Jr.). Darlene has anticipated this move for the last several years and believes the focused age groups will allow each child the opportunity to grow in their skills and experience.
Jr. Art Camp and Art Camp are $125 per session for nonmembers and $115 per session for Arts Center members. Cost of camp includes all supplies, daily snack and a camp T-shirt.
Theater Camp Kids is $160 for non-members and $150 for Arts Center members. Theater Camp for ages 10 to 16 is $250 for non-members and $225 for Arts Center members. Cost of each theater camp includes costumes, a camp t-shirt and two complimentary tickets for a child’s matinee performance.