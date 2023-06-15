Harris Arts Center

The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St.

 Blake Silvers

Next week, the Harris Arts Center will kick off its annual Regional Art Show.

Entrants were accepted from all over the southeast, and will be hung on the bottom floor of the Harris Arts Center's 212 S. Wall St., building from Tuesday, June 20, to Friday, Aug.11.

0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In