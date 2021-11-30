The Harris Arts Center and Calhoun native, author Jimmy Blackmon, will host “An Evening with the Author” on Friday, December 10, at 6 p.m., at the Harris Arts Center.
Blackmon’s most recent book, Ranger School, was published in August 2021 and will be available to purchase. Dr. Steven Waters will sit down with Blackmon for a Q&A before the audience’s opportunity to ask questions about his books, writing process, current events or any other topic of interest.
“Raw, funny, at times painfully descriptive, but always inspiring; Jimmy Blackmon’s book Ranger School, will make every American proud of the warriors that wear the Ranger Tab,” said Admiral William H. McRaven, Admiral, USN (Retired).
Jimmy Blackmon is among the most combat experienced leaders of the modern era. He has led high risk missions all over the world including serving as the air mission commander on the operation that netted #2 and #3 in the famous Iraqi most wanted list.
Amazingly, Jimmy also served as the aviation commander during the battles in which four Congressional Medals of Honor were earned in Afghanistan – in the very valleys where the attacks of 9-11 were planned and rehearsed.
Having achieved impressive results, Jimmy understands how to navigate the complexities of the 21st Century. His ability to develop an organizational strategy, build living systems and processes that enable organizations to thrive with speed and agility in the modern era, and build cohesive teams driven by vision and purpose are unparalleled.
Jimmy is three-time archery world champion. He made a U.S. Armed Forces World Cross Country Team and has run a 2:33 marathon.
Some of Jimmy’s awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, four Air Medals, and he is a recipient of the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. Jimmy has the combat action badge, the Ranger tab, the airborne and air assault badges, and he is a Master Army Aviator.
Jimmy holds a Bachelors of Arts in History from North Georgia College, a Master of Science in Education from Old Dominion University and a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College in Washington D.C.
Jimmy is the author of four books, SOUTHERN ROOTS, a memoir of growing up in the South, PALE HORSE – Hunting Terrorists and Commanding Heroes with the 101st Airborne Division, COWBOYS OVER IRAQ: Leadership from the Saddle, and RANGER SCHOOL – Discipline, Direction, Determination.
Jimmy concluded his military service on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C. where he led a select team of Department of Defense strategists as they developed plans, policy, and strategic posture for our nation’s most complex global problems.
Today, Jimmy is a managing partner at Exactus Advisors – a Chicago based consulting firm, and he travels the world speaking about leadership, strategy, organizational culture, and navigating the complexities of the 21st Century.
You are cordially invited to attend the book signing, meet Blackmon and hear him discuss his works, free of charge. Light refreshments will be served.