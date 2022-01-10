Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre team up for murder mystery dinner theater

The Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., announce the winter return for a murder mystery dinner theater! “Final Cut” will be presented Jan. 21 and 22, at 7 p.m.
Bring your wallet, but watch your back. Join us for a dinner gala hosted by Director Eddie Cheek. Cheek seeks financial backers for his new movie, The Zombie was an Alien. Don’t be surprised if a murder (or two) get your attention before the end of the night.
Enjoy a meal catered by David Burton of Wall Street Catering and help us solve the mysteries as the night unfolds. The audience is encouraged to dress up and join in on the excitement throughout the evening.
“Final Cut” is presented through special arrangement with Haley Productions. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Haley Productions.
Tickets are $35 each and are available online, in person at the Harris Arts Center or by calling 706-629-2599. A discount of $35 will be given to anyone purchasing an entire table of eight. Full tables must be purchased by phone or in person at the Harris Arts Center.
Reservations are required by January 18. This fun event is presented as a fundraiser on behalf of the Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center.
In consideration of the current coronavirus outbreak in our community, due to the nature of this event, the performers may remove their masks and interact with guests during the performance. Guests will be assigned to tables set for six diners, and those guests not seated at a pre-reserved table may be seated with guests that are not members of their party.
With the exception of during dinner service, all individuals are asked to please wear a mask while visiting the Harris Arts Center, regardless of a guest’s vaccination status.