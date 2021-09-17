Harris Arts Center is excited to add two new classes to the calendar.
Beginning Sept. 30, Whitney Paradis of Canvas and Creations will partner with the Harris Arts Center for “Crafts & Creations," a new afternoon class for children ages four and up.
Twice a month, students will work on their creative skills with Whitney at the Harris Arts Center. The first two sessions will be held September 30 and October 21 from 3:30 - 4:40 p.m.
Children may attend one or both classes. Each session is priced at $25 per student with all supplies included. Registration is required. Call the HAC at 706-629-2599 to reserve your child’s spot.
Contemporary yoga with Laura Barton will begin Oct. 1. Join us Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Contemporary yoga is a blend of yoga, meditation, and intuitive movement for the whole family.
This offering is an immersive experience for people of all ages, genders, abilities, and cultures. No yoga or dance experience is necessary. Laura Barton is a lover of yoga, meditation, ballet, modern dance, music, and creative movement with over 30 years of experience in these arts.
The cost of each Contemporary Yoga class is $10 for non-members and $8 for members with no commitment required. Classes will be taught in the Community Room on the second floor.
Registration is encouraged by calling 706-629-2599. In consideration of the current coronavirus outbreak in our community, all individuals are asked to please wear a mask while visiting the Harris Arts Center, regardless of a guest’s vaccination status.