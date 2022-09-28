Harris Arts Center has added new classes to their fall lineup.
Contemporary yoga, slow flow yoga and silver sneakers are each weekly classes and do not require preregistration. Contemporary Yoga with Laura Barton is an ongoing yoga class that will continue on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. New, Slow Flow Yoga with Lacie Tidwell is offered Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Silver Sneakers is new to the Harris Arts Center. Instructor Linda Gordy leads this one-hour class every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
Toddler Friday continues monthly classes on Oct. 21, Nov. 11, and Dec. 9 and is joined by Baby & Me, a new class offered twice a month. Baby & Me Art Class is for babies (age 9 months to 2.5 years) and their caregivers. Classes will be held twice a month on Thursday mornings from 9:15-10 a.m. Dates include October 6 & 20, November 3 & 17 and December 1 & 15.
Other classes being offered include Cake Decorating for Beginners, Sewing Introduction Classes and Charcuterie Styling. Cake Decorating for Beginners will be held on Saturdays, once a month from noon to 3 p.m. Kathy Tabor, the Crazy Cake Lady, will offer classes on Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. Sewing class with Christine Willer of TINE’S’RICS Custom Quilts will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Charcuterie Styling with Brittney Bullock of the Sweet Table is back for the fall with dates of Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5. These Monday night classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.