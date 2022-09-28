Harris Arts Center

The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St.

 Blake Silvers

Harris Arts Center has added new classes to their fall lineup.

Contemporary yoga, slow flow yoga and silver sneakers are each weekly classes and do not require preregistration. Contemporary Yoga with Laura Barton is an ongoing yoga class that will continue on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. New, Slow Flow Yoga with Lacie Tidwell is offered Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Silver Sneakers is new to the Harris Arts Center. Instructor Linda Gordy leads this one-hour class every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

