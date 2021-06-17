Harris Arts Center Acoustic Cafe set for June 24

Acoustic Cafe is back for an in-person, summer performance at the Harris Arts Center.
Join performers Gene Brigham, Tanner Cline, Joseph Blake Evans and Josh Lawrence as they bring live music to the Harris Arts Center theater on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m.
There is a $5 cover charge for those attending in person – tickets will not be sold in advance. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment, and a cash bar with beer, wine and snacks will be available.
For those unable to attend in person, this program will be presented Live on the Harris Arts Center's Facebook and Instagram pages.
There will be no cover charge for the virtual event, but viewers will have the option to leave a donation to the performers through our PayPal virtual tip jar.
For more information, call the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Reservations are not required.