Harriet Tubman performer to perform at GEM Theatre

 Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library

In celebration of Black History Month, a living history performance will be coming to Calhoun. 

Actress Joanna Maddox will reprise her role as Harriet Tubman with a performance at the GEM Threatre, 114 N. Wall St., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 a.m. 

