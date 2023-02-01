Harriet Tubman performer to perform at GEM Theatre From staff reports Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Actress Joanna Maddox will reprise her role as Harriet Tubman in Calhoun Feb. 7. Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In celebration of Black History Month, a living history performance will be coming to Calhoun. Actress Joanna Maddox will reprise her role as Harriet Tubman with a performance at the GEM Threatre, 114 N. Wall St., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 a.m. In participation with the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, the performance will be made available to all local third through fifth grade students, with limited space available open to all others. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Early Wednesday wreck leaves one dead One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Pilots survive crash landing at Calhoun airport Greg Bowman: Calf health tips Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.