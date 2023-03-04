Harbin Clinic physicians Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Dr. Matthew Mumber recognized by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education

Harbin Clinic physicians Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Dr. Matthew Mumber have been selected as an “Innovator” and “Trailblazer” by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.

 Contributed

Drs. Melissa Dillmon and Matthew Mumber of Harbin Clinic have been selected as an “Innovator” and “Trailblazer” in cancer care by the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education.

Georgia CORE is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and with this milestone, the non-profit is honoring members of Georgia’s oncology community, state leaders, scientists and philanthropists for their part in creating the collaborative cancer care system we have in Georgia.

