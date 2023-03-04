Harbin Clinic patient encourages others to get colorectal cancer screenings

Christi Malec and her grandson.

 Contributed

This March, Harbin Clinic shares the story of colon cancer survivor and Cartersville resident, Christi Malec.

An avid tennis player in Cartersville and the Deputy Chief of the Marietta Fire Department, Malec is well-known as a disciplined, health-conscious individual in her community. Her story is a reminder of the life-saving power of receiving a colonoscopy.

