Harbin Clinic announces Get Pump'd for Kids initiative to benefit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia

Dr. Gregory Harris and family pose with a Get Pump’d sign.

Harbin Clinic is thrilled to continue a partnership with non-profit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia on the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative.

Get Pump’d for Kids provides a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween while raising money for children and families throughout Northwest Georgia.

