Harbin Clinic announces Get Pump'd for Kids initiative to benefit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia

Harbin Clinic is thrilled to continue a partnership with non-profit organizations throughout Northwest Georgia on the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative.
Get Pump’d for Kids provides a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween while raising money for children and families throughout Northwest Georgia.
“At Harbin Clinic, we focus on leading initiatives that encourage strong, healthy and happy communities,” says Sarah Tuck, senior director of marketing and communications for Harbin Clinic. “Get Pump’d for Kids lets us provide children and families with an exciting and creative way to celebrate Halloween while also giving back to those in need by raising money for local charitable organizations.”
All funds raised in Gordon County will be donated to the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center, an organization dedicated to serving children and families in the community. The group dedicates themselves to combat child abuse through coordination, education and awareness. Also, for every Pumpkin Pal purchased, a special Halloween gift will be given to a child in foster care.
The family-friendly fundraiser encourages members of the community to get involved by purchasing Pumpkin Pals for family, friends or neighbors. Here is how it works:
Purchase a Pumpkin Pal yard sign and place it in a friend or family member’s yard.
Bring a special treat to their door.
Surprise them with their Pumpkin Pal and candy treats.
Purchasing a Pumpkin Pal is simple and can be done from now until Halloween. You can make a purchase by visiting harbinclinic.com/getpumpedforkids on a phone, computer or tablet and selecting the organization closest to your neighborhood.