Handbell Choir concert at GEM Nov. 14

The Ring Praise Handbell Choir of Belmont Baptist will perform a harvest concert at the GEM Theatre Nov. 14.

 Contributed

Besides entertainment, an upcoming concert will also give locals a chance to help a good cause. 

On Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., the Ring Praise Handbell Choir of Belmont Baptist will perform a harvest concert at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. 

