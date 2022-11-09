Handbell Choir concert at GEM Nov. 14 From staff reports Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ring Praise Handbell Choir of Belmont Baptist will perform a harvest concert at the GEM Theatre Nov. 14. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Besides entertainment, an upcoming concert will also give locals a chance to help a good cause. On Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., the Ring Praise Handbell Choir of Belmont Baptist will perform a harvest concert at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. The presentation will consist of non-seasonal hymns and songs. Admission to the concert will be a monetary donation to the Gordon County Foster Parents Association.For more information visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 5, 2022 Calhoun man facing molestation, rape charges Arrest records from the November 2, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.