Hamilton Medical Center will offer its next Take it to Heart Program on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, at scheduled times.
The program includes a free cardiac risk assessment and information to help you prevent future heart problems.
“By knowing your risk, you can take steps to avoid heart disease,” said Stephen Rohn, MD, cardiologist at Hamilton Physician Group — Cardiology.
Take it to Heart is a two-part program. The first part consists of an educational seminar in the Brown Auditorium at HMC, presented by Rohn. His presentation includes education on causes, risk and genetic factors, diet, exercise, symptoms, treatments and medications.
The second part, held at Hamilton Diagnostics Center, is a cardiac risk assessment including blood pressure, calcium scoring, lab work (total cholesterol and HDL), height, weight and a series of questions.
This program is free and open to anyone who has not participated in Take it to Heart in the last five years, is not currently being treated by a cardiologist, has not had stents put in, and has at least two of the following risk factors: Family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking and being overweight.
A physician’s order for the cardiac scoring is required. Please have your physician send the order to Hamilton Diagnostics Center on or before Feb. 20 in order to receive a free CT scan. Fasting for lab assessment is required.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
To register or for more information, call 706-272-6114. Space is limited. CDC guidelines for healthcare facilities will be followed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.