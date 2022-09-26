Hamilton Health Care System will host a Pink Day event on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burr Park, 101 South Hamilton St. The theme is “More than a color, more than a month.”

At noon, Eric Turner, MD, medical director for Peeples Cancer Institute, will present the latest guidelines and advancements in breast cancer genetics screening.

