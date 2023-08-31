Hamilton Health Care System will hold a free Men’s Health event at Bradley Wellness Center on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be health screenings (cholesterol, glucose, prostate specific antigen – also known as PSA, blood pressure and hearing), breakfast, health education and flu shots.

