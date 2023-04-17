Hamilton nurses recognized with DAISY Team Award

Theresa Gordon (front row, from left), Payton Castillo and Nikki Taylor (award nominator), and Kay Crider (back row, from left), Erica Green, Jessica Hix, Megan Bethune, Arilla Newman, Cara Gunter and Jessica Guest. Martha Rodriguez is not pictured.

 Hamilton Health Care System

A group of nurses from Women’s Services at Hamilton Medical Center recently received the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

While an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully. The DAISY Team Award is designed to honor collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of nursing.

