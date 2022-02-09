Hamilton Medical Center providing free heart health assessments during American Heart Month From Hamilton Medical Center Feb 9, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hamilton Medical Center is providing free heart health assessments at various locations in Northwest Georgia in February.February is American Heart Month, and HMC is encouraging people to focus on their cardiovascular health. Local assessments will include cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks.Participants may enter to win a heart health basket.Assessments include:Monday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, 302 Cappes St., Dalton.Thursday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Gordon County Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court, Calhoun.Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 North Fredrick St., Dalton.Friday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Catoosa County Senior Center, 144 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.Thursday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Murray County Senior Center, 820 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth.If you would like to attend any of these events and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call 706-272-6114 at least one day prior to the event.To help prevent heart disease, you can choose healthy habits like consuming healthy foods and drinks, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular physical activity and by not smoking. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Two charged with meth trafficking, weapons violations in two separate investigations Fatal wreck reported on I-75 South in Gordon County 7 Calhoun players sign scholarships Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Feb. 5, 2022 ‘A gathering place’: Southern Creamery Co. enhances Fairmount's sense of community Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.