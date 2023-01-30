Hamilton Health Care System LOGO

Hamilton Medical Center is providing free heart health assessments at various locations in Northwest Georgia in February.

February is American Heart Month, and HMC is encouraging people to focus on their cardiovascular health. Local assessments will include cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Participants may enter to win a heart health basket.

