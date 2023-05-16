Hamilton Medical Center hosts virtual symposium for nursing students

Hamilton Medical Center recently hosted a symposium for senior nursing students in the region. Pictured are presenters Hannah Holland (from left), Mike Allen, Ashley Painter, Rebecca Jackson, Madison Mills, Ashley Cloer, Tara Skiffen, Tyler Weldon and Terri Brown.

 From Hamilton Medical Center

Hamilton Medical Center recently hosted its eighth annual student symposium for nursing students across the region.

Sixty RN and LPN students from Dalton State College attended. The event included sessions on interviewing skills presented by Judean Guinn, vice president and chief nursing officer; infection prevention; self-care and resiliency skills by Rachel Houghton from Hamilton’s Employee Assistance Program; pre-recorded open-heart surgery commentated by Richard Morrison, MD; nursing panel; and a thinking critically presentation by Aubrey Cawthon, MD, Hospitalist Services. Students also had networking opportunities with directors and managers of nursing at the facility during a catered lunch.

