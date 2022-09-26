Hamilton Medical Center blood bank earns reaccreditation

Pictured are some of the associates who assisted with the recent Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies reaccreditation. Kim Jones (from left), Bryce Odom, Jessica Whaley, Robin Riddle, Nikki Shoemaker, Ruben Garza, Ashley Bates and Carol Chadwick.

 Hamilton Medical Center

The blood bank at Hamilton Medical Center recently received reaccreditation for blood bank transfusions and tissue implantation services through the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies.

Accreditation follows an intensive on-site assessment by specially trained AABB assessors and establishes that the level of technical and administrative performance within the Blood Bank meets or exceeds the standards set by AABB.

