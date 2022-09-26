Hamilton Medical Center blood bank earns reaccreditation

Pictured are some of the associates who assisted with the recent Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies reaccreditation. Kim Jones (from left), Bryce Odom, Jessica Whaley, Robin Riddle, Nikki Shoemaker, Ruben Garza, Ashley Bates and Carol Chadwick.
The blood bank at Hamilton Medical Center recently received reaccreditation for blood bank transfusions and tissue implantation services through the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies.
Accreditation follows an intensive on-site assessment by specially trained AABB assessors and establishes that the level of technical and administrative performance within the Blood Bank meets or exceeds the standards set by AABB.
While accreditation process is specific to the Blood Bank department, within the laboratory, ensuring the skill and quality of the Blood Bank technicians meet all Standards set by AABB. The inspection also includes the Surgery department for the tissue accreditation piece. It is common practice for the Assessor to follow a nurse and perform direct observation of a blood transfusion while on site.
“It definitely takes a high level of collaboration to maintain a program of this quality,” said Nikki Shoemaker, laboratory director.
AABB’s accreditation program contributes to the quality and safety of collecting, processing, testing, distributing and administering blood and cellular therapy products. The program assesses the quality and operational systems in place within a facility.
“AABB accreditation is voluntary,” Shoemaker said. “It’s important for us to have AABB accreditation because we want to do everything we can to ensure patient safety and quality results.”