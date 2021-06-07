As COVID numbers decline, Hamilton Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy, beginning this week.
Visitation hours in the main hospital facility will increase to 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. daily.
For patients who are not COVID positive, two visitors per patient room may visit at a time, and one guest may stay overnight.
Patients who are COVID positive may have one designated visitor, with signed waiver, until isolation is discontinued. For the safety of others, no visitors who are known to be sick or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher at screening may enter the hospital, even if they are the designated visitor for a patient who is COVID positive.
In the Mother/Baby Unit and Labor & Delivery, one support person may be designated for the duration of the stay, and one additional person may visit from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Parents and grandparents may visit the neonatal intensive care unit, two at a time.
Emergency Department patients may have two designated visitors for the duration of the visit. Patients who are COVID positive and those suspected of being COVID-positive may have one visitor while a patient in the Emergency Department.
Surgical patients may have one visitor waiting in the Surgery Waiting Area. For all other outpatient areas, one visitor may stay with the patient.
Visitors must check in on entrance and have a temperature check. Masks or face coverings must be worn appropriately at all times, covering the nose and mouth. Except in special, approved situations, no one under the age of 12 may visit patients. Children under 18 must be under the direct supervision of an adult guest at all times.
“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone to navigate,” said Shelia Baker, director of Guest Services. “We’re glad to be able to relax our policy some due to declining COVID numbers in the community. We still need to be very careful as we continue through this. We certainly want people to be safe and healthy.”