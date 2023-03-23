Hamilton Health Care System LOGO

Hamilton Medical Center is offering a seven-week evening certified nursing assistant course.

Classes will be held Monday to Thursday from 5 to 9:15 p.m., beginning Monday, March 27. Ending on Monday, May 15, the program includes lectures, videos, testing and skills development.

