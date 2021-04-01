Hamilton Health Care System will hold a hiring event on Thursday, April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anna Shaw Children’s Institute on the campus of Hamilton Medical Center.
Please park in the lower level parking lot upper entrance will be locked at 6 p.m.
There are immediate openings for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
Interviews will be conducted on site. Participants are encouraged to bring identification and an updated resume. Participants are encouraged to ask about available sign-on bonuses. HHCS follows social distancing and CDC safety guidelines.
Please visit HamiltonHealth.com/careers for a complete list of current opportunities. Call 706-272-6271 for more information about this event.